3 / 10

Many scientific studies have supported the fact that consumption of flaxseeds regularly can bring a significant improvement in high blood pressure levels. Eating flaxseeds regularly for six months can lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure by 10 mmHg and 7 mmHg, respectively. However, if not chewed properly, they may not be digested and simply get washed out of your body. So it’s a good idea to grind the seeds and add the powder to baked foods, oatmeal, cereals, smoothies or yoghurt. You can even add the powder to the dough for making rotis and pooris.