Patients with gastrointestinal conditions, therefore, need tailored diet and lifestyle recommendations, specific to their condition and individual circumstances. However, they may be relying on generic dietary guidance derived from global sources found online. Such diet plans do not always reflect the nuances of your health condition. Nor do they factor the Indian diet, or its diversity across regions, ranging from rajma chawal to dosa and idli. This makes it difficult to navigate daily meal and snack choices, and as a result, the diet plan becomes hard to follow, explained Dr Ramesh Garg, consultant gastroenterologist. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)