Dressing up is an important part of the festival of Hariyali Teej. Mostly, women wear green coloured ensembles to celebrate the day. This year you can make things easy for yourself by taking cues from your favourite B-town celebs. Aditi Rao Hydari looks elegant in this green silk suit with elaborate brocade work. This outfit is a perfect match for Hariyali Teej. (Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)