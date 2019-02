It is that time of the year again. Love is in the air and people all over the world are gearing up for Valentine's Day. The celebrations begin with Rose Day, that is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day on February 14. Rose Day is celebrated on February 7, where people express their feelings to their loved ones with roses. (Source: Pixabay)