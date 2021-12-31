1 / 12

Happy New Year 2022 Eve Party Outfit Ideas: 'What do I wear?' is one question that has haunted us forever, be it for work, college, evening outings, parties, weddings, etc. And especially with lockdown rusting our styling skills, it seems like we have forgotten how to dress up again. But this new year, even with the Omicron restrictions, play it a little unsafe and step outside your sartorial comfort zone by taking inspiration from these fashion icons.



In picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows us how you can rock a sari for an NYE party, as long as it has a slit and a stunning statement blouse. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram)