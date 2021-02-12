Latest news
- Legacy issues like unsettled borders have grown in scale and intensity: Army Chief
- Congress says govt compromising national security, territorial integrity
- Over 350 teachers allowed to skip Covid-19 vaccine shot
- Kolkata: 150 Left-Congress workers, 15 policemen injured in clashes
- BJP picks 31 Muslim candidates in Bharuch, its highest in district
- Mauni Amavasya: Priyanka Gandhi takes a dip in Sangam; govt showers petals on pilgrims
- 0000000000 is also the cellphone number of those tested for Covid in Bihar
- Testing gaps: Bihar to probe, Jharkhand calls for data check
- Day after, Trudeau office says he spoke to Modi on ‘recent protests’
- ‘Better communication’ with Govt: Twitter to ‘restructure’ India team
- Uttarakhand flash flood: Fresh scare, officials say can’t give time frame on rescue
- Direct access to govt gilt bonds: what to look at before investing
Wish Hug Day to your special someone with these wishes images, photos, messages, greetings, status and quotesFebruary 12, 2021 9:30:13 am
- Delhi cautious, points to work in progress; diplomatic moves shaped result
- EntertainmentLive Telecast review: Kajal Aggarwal's horror series is dead on arrival
- EntertainmentMohanlal unveils daughter Vismaya's book Grains of Stardust: 'It's a proud moment for me as a father'
- TrendingUS woman finds rattlesnake standing guard over her food delivery. Can you spot it?
- TrendingOil painting by Kim Kardashian’s daughter North-West sparks online debate
- SportsIqbal Abdullah claims Uttarakhand manager allowed maulvi in dressing room
- SportsJaffer Resignation Letter: ‘Secretary, selectors pushing non-deserving players’
- OpinionThe decision of China and India to disengage should be seen as a first step to ending hostilities
- Direct access to govt gilt bonds: what to look at before investing
- LifestyleRaising Khai: Here's what Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are planning for their daughter
- TechnologyGame console buying guide: PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs Nintendo Switch