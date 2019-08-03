Lifestyle Gallery Happy Hariyali Teej 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpaper, Status, Messages, SMS, Pictures, Pics Happy Hariyali Teej 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: This year the festival falls on August 3, and is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples. Haryali Teej is celebrated in the month of Shravan chiefly by married women in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Haryana. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) The name of the festival is derived from greenery (which is hariyali in Hindi) associated with the monsoon season. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) The festival is celebrated for three days and is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) On the occasion, women dress up like newly-weds in green attires and also adorn green coloured bangles. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej. Kajari Teej which comes 15 days after Hariyali Teej is known as Badi Teej. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) Ghevar, Besan Laddu, Dal Bati Churma, Sattu and Kaju Katli are some of the sweets and food items that form a part of the special meal. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)