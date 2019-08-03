Toggle Menu Sections
Happy Hariyali Teej 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpaper, Status, Messages, SMS, Pictures, Picshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/happy-hariyali-teej-2019-wishes-images-quotes-wallpaper-status-messages-sms-pictures-pics-5874508/

Happy Hariyali Teej 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpaper, Status, Messages, SMS, Pictures, Pics

Happy Hariyali Teej 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Status: This year the festival falls on August 3, and is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples.

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2019, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2019

Haryali Teej is celebrated in the month of Shravan chiefly by married women in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Haryana. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2019, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2019

The name of the festival is derived from greenery (which is hariyali in Hindi) associated with the monsoon season. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2019, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2019

The festival is celebrated for three days and is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2019, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2019

On the occasion, women dress up like newly-weds in green attires and also adorn green coloured bangles. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2019, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2019

Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej. Kajari Teej which comes 15 days after Hariyali Teej is known as Badi Teej. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

hariyali teej, hariyali teej images, hariyali teej 2019, happy hariyali teej, happy hariyali teej 2019

Ghevar, Besan Laddu, Dal Bati Churma, Sattu and Kaju Katli are some of the sweets and food items that form a part of the special meal. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amazon gives option to disable human review of Alexa recordings
2 PU left out of UGC’s list of ‘Institutions of Eminance’
3 Facebook to put its name on Instagram, WhatsApp brands