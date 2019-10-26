Happy Diwali 2019: Wish you and your loved ones a very happy Choti Diwalihttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/happy-diwali-2019-wish-you-and-your-loved-ones-a-very-happy-choti-diwali-6088803/
Happy Diwali 2019: Wish you and your loved ones a very happy Choti Diwali
The countdown for the festival of lights has begun. Today is Choti Diwali, or ‘Naraka Chaturdashi’. As per Hindu beliefs, it is the day before Diwali, when a powerful demon named Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali. On this joyous occasion, therefore, here’s a gallery of good vibes and wishes for you and your loved ones.