Happy Diwali 2019: Wish you and your loved ones a very happy Choti Diwali

The countdown for the festival of lights has begun. Today is Choti Diwali, or ‘Naraka Chaturdashi’. As per Hindu beliefs, it is the day before Diwali, when a powerful demon named Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali. On this joyous occasion, therefore, here’s a gallery of good vibes and wishes for you and your loved ones.

The day before Diwali is known and celebrated as 'Choti Diwali'. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

As per the Hindu mythology, a powerful demon named Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali on this very day. It is believed that Narakasura used to ill-treat and misbehave with women which is why the Goddess killed him. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

People, especially those belonging to the southern part of India, celebrate Goddess Kali on this day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Every year, people look forward to this festival, as it gives them the reason to rejoice, to meet friends and family, and usher in new hopes for the coming year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Diwali is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras, and ends with Bhai Dooj. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

