Choti Diwali is celebrated the day before the main festival of Diwali. Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, it is celebrated on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik (October-November). Choti Diwali is the second day of the five-day long Diwali festival starting from Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. While celebrations include lighting diyas, eating lots of sweets, doing pujas, wearing new clothes and, for some, even lighting firecrackers, it's also a great time to spread the love and wish those around you. So, on this festive occasion, here's a collection photo greetings you could send across to your family and loved ones and wish them happiness on this day. (Source: Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)