1 / 21

Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival in China witnesses the biggest migration of people on Earth. For the new year, people across the globe travel back to their native land. Reunion dinners, visiting friends and relatives, exchanging gifts are few New Year activities are highlights of the usually month-long affair. As the community around the world welcomes the year of Dog, click through to see photos of people around the globe celebrating the Lunar New Year. (Source: AP)