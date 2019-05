Once known as the boy next door, Vicky Kaushal has now become the nation's heartthrob, thanks to his magnificent year at the box office. While he is an acclaimed actor, Kaushal's personal style is also something worth mentioning. On his birthday, we take a look at his style file. Seen here in a black suit, he looks rather dapper in the shimmery blazer set which also has a bow tie. (Source: Varinder Chawla)