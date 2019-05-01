Toggle Menu Sections
Happy Birthday, Thala: The times when Ajith slayed in the salt-and-pepper lookhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/happy-birthday-thala-the-times-when-ajith-slayed-in-the-salt-n-pepper-look-5704052/

Happy Birthday, Thala: The times when Ajith slayed in the salt-and-pepper look

Happy Birthday, Thala: One man who has not shied away from showing off his age is Tamil film industry's "Ultimate Star" Ajith Kumar who turns 48 today. With his captivating on-screen performances and off-screen persona, the actor has been ruling the roost for more than 28 years. He has explored and experimented with his looks just like his movies that have ranged from romcoms to thrillers. His salt-and-pepper looks have been popular with all age groups. Here's a look at how Thala has carried the iconic combination so far and charmed all.

happybirthdayThala, HBDThala #AjithThala, ajithkumar, southindianactor, thala, ultimate star, TamilCinema, Iconic Star, indianexpress.com, saltandpepperlook, stylish, lifestyle, happybirthday

He debuted with the salt-n-pepper look in the film 'Mankatha' in 2011 as a cop and it became a rage.

happybirthdayThala, HBDThala #AjithThala, ajithkumar, southindianactor, thala, ultimate star, TamilCinema, Iconic Star, indianexpress.com, saltandpepperlook, stylish, lifestyle, happybirthday

Adding spice to his mass appeal is the natural hue of greys he sports.

happybirthdayThala, HBDThala #AjithThala, ajithkumar, southindianactor, thala, ultimate star, TamilCinema, Iconic Star, indianexpress.com, saltandpepperlook, stylish, lifestyle, happybirthday

Since the look gives him a mass and class appeal, he hasn't tried to colour his hair unless absolutely required for a role in a long time now.

happybirthdayThala, HBDThala #AjithThala, ajithkumar, southindianactor, thala, ultimate star, TamilCinema, Iconic Star, indianexpress.com, saltandpepperlook, stylish, lifestyle, happybirthday

Known for his acting prowess and comic timing, the actor has also been a favourite with the fashionistas for his stylish appearances.

happybirthdayThala, HBDThala #AjithThala, ajithkumar, southindianactor, thala, ultimate star, TamilCinema, Iconic Star, indianexpress.com, saltandpepperlook, stylish, lifestyle, happybirthday

The light touch of greys in this 2013-film 'Arrambam' stood out.

happybirthdayThala, HBDThala #AjithThala, ajithkumar, southindianactor, thala, ultimate star, TamilCinema, Iconic Star, indianexpress.com, saltandpepperlook, stylish, lifestyle, happybirthday

#ThalaAjith has experimented with his salt-and-pepper look with sometimes increasing touches of white blended with grey tones.

happybirthdayThala, HBDThala #AjithThala, ajithkumar, southindianactor, thala, ultimate star, TamilCinema, Iconic Star, indianexpress.com, saltandpepperlook, stylish, lifestyle, happybirthday

The buzzed crop with a grey beard look has really been appreciated.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Comfort food leads to more weight gain during stress, says study
2 Ban burqas in India: Shiv Sena asks PM Narendra Modi after Sri Lanka move
3 National Commission for Women panel holds university guilty of gender discrimination