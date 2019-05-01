Happy Birthday, Thala: The times when Ajith slayed in the salt-and-pepper look

Happy Birthday, Thala: The times when Ajith slayed in the salt-and-pepper lookhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/happy-birthday-thala-the-times-when-ajith-slayed-in-the-salt-n-pepper-look-5704052/
Happy Birthday, Thala: One man who has not shied away from showing off his age is Tamil film industry's "Ultimate Star" Ajith Kumar who turns 48 today. With his captivating on-screen performances and off-screen persona, the actor has been ruling the roost for more than 28 years. He has explored and experimented with his looks just like his movies that have ranged from romcoms to thrillers. His salt-and-pepper looks have been popular with all age groups. Here's a look at how Thala has carried the iconic combination so far and charmed all.