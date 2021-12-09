MUST READ
- Bipin Rawat was scripting roadmap for reforms, his boots hard to fill
- Chopper crash: Lone survivor had close call last year, got Shaurya Chakra for gallantry
- First CDS, Rawat was one of the most celebrated soldiers of his time
- Advanced and robust chopper; weather could have been crash factor
- After Ayodhya verdict, took bench for dinner, wine, picked tab: ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
- BCCI sacks Virat Kohli as ODI captain, Rohit Sharma takes over
On Sonia Gandhi’s 75th birthday, a look at the political leader’s timeless and elegant styleDecember 9, 2021 2:32:14 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesLawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj released after 3 years in jail
- CitiesDelhi: Low-intensity explosion inside Rohini courtroom, injures one
- EntertainmentRRR trailer: SS Rajamouli promises an epic theatrical experience
- EntertainmentShatrughan Sinha ‘paid the price for stardom’: Looking back at his friendship and feud with Amitabh Bachchan
- TrendingViral video of two sloppy Santas dancing in Kerala fills internet with laughter
- TrendingYouTubers' hilarious take on bizarre food videos has netizens in splits
- SportsLIVE | Ashes 2021: Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 2
- SportsThe inside story on why Rohit replaced Kohli as India’s white-ball captain
- OpinionRepealing AFSPA will not weaken, only strengthen Constitution
- How acquisition of Transition Robotics will help Delhivery
- TechnologySkill-based ed-tech platforms ride new wave of online learning