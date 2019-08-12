Sara Ali Khan turns 24: All the times the actor impressed us in ethnic wear

Toggle Menu Sections
Sara Ali Khan might be just two films old, but the starlet has made quite an impression, both with her eloquence and her sartorial choices. On her 24th birthday, we bring to you some of our favourite ethnic looks of her. 

Sara Ali Khan might be just two films old, but the starlet has made quite an impression, both with her eloquence and her sartorial choices. Daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the actor is often seen donning ethnic clothes and she has never quite missed the mark. Right from the trailer launch of her debut film Kedarnath to walking the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at the recently concluded Indian Couture Week, the actor has always impressed us with the way she carries out her ethnic wear. On her 24th birthday today, we bring to you some of our favourite ethnic looks of her. 

The actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a silk white kurta teamed with white churidar. We really liked the golden details on it. (Source: APH Images)

At the FDCI Indian Couture Week 2019, the Simmba actor made her debut. She was the showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and looked absolutely gorgeous in an ivory lehenga thickly and intricately detailed with resham thread from the collection, Bonjour Ajmer. (Source: APH Images)

At the screening of Sonchiriya, the actor gave us major fashion goals as she stepped out in beige pant-sari with gold leaf work. The outfit was teamed with a white top and accessorised with a silver bracelet, sling bag and nude pumps. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show where his collection ‘Zween’ was unveiled, the actor looked gorgeous in a grey-hued lehenga featuring gold and silver floral embroidery. The outfit, by the designer, had the dupatta styled in a way that made it look like a half jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

During the promotions of her debut film, the actor had floored us all as she was spotted in a Sabyasachi lehenga. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the black sequin top was teamed with an embroidered black tulle skirt. We really liked the zardosi, hand-painted organza, pearls and crystals details on it. (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

The actor looked graceful in a beige sequinned short kurta that she teamed with matching pair of sharara pants. (Source: APH Images)

The actor often dons the creations of designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and we had particularly liked the time she had donned a multi-coloured embroidered crop top and a pair of flared pants. (Source: namdeepak/Instagram)

In a 3D floral applique blouse paired with a white organza lehenga skirt and a matching dupatta, the actor stunned us. The ensemble from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla stood out, and we were particularly impressed with the beautifully crafted top. (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

