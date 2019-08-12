Sara Ali Khan turns 24: All the times the actor impressed us in ethnic wear

Sara Ali Khan might be just two films old, but the starlet has made quite an impression, both with her eloquence and her sartorial choices. Daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the actor is often seen donning ethnic clothes and she has never quite missed the mark. Right from the trailer launch of her debut film Kedarnath to walking the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at the recently concluded Indian Couture Week, the actor has always impressed us with the way she carries out her ethnic wear. On her 24th birthday today, we bring to you some of our favourite ethnic looks of her.