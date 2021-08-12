1 / 8

Sara Ali Khan might just be a few years old in the industry but the actor has already made a mark for herself. Apart from her films, her personality, especially her girl-next-door charm, is also admired by her fans. But there is another thing she is known for -- her simple and accessible take on fashion. So as she celebrates her birthday today (August 12), here's looking at some of her understated yet supremely stylish looks.(Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)