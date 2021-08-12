Must Read
- Explained: Productivity in a Parliament session marred by disruptions
- Sachin Tendulkar interview: ‘I couldn’t sleep for years… later I said it’s okay, I don’t need to fight this feeling’
- Spy vs Spy: ISI knew Kulbushan Jadhav was ‘small fry’, waited before snaring him, says new book
- Opinion | Kevin Rudd writes: Understanding the anxieties behind Chinese aggression towards India
- 36 years after Sikh riots, probe team picks evidence from locked Kanpur house
- CII meet: Fixing mistakes of past, retrospective tax move will build trust, says PM Modi
- Sonia Gandhi plans Opposition get-together, leaders to stage protest today
- Kinnaur landslide live updates: 13 bodies recovered; rescue operations underway
- Lend her your ears: How Spotify’s ‘AmplifiHer’ aims to pass the mic to women creators
- Shershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer needed to soar, for yeh dil maange more
On Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, a look at the times she channeled the girl-next-door charmAugust 12, 2021 12:04:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Who is Anand Singh, threatening to quit Bommai Cabinet over portfolio?
- Explained: Why ISRO's EOS-03 launch failed
- EntertainmentShershaah movie review: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer needed to soar, for yeh dil maange more
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut wraps Dhaakad shoot, shares new still from the actioner
- Trending'Bollywood script' on Neeraj Chopra's biopic starring Akshay Kumar starts laugh riot online
- Trending'My mom is faster than yours': Olympic star Allyson Felix's picture with daughter goes viral
- SportsSachin Tendulkar interview: ‘I couldn’t sleep for years… later I said it’s okay, I don’t need to fight this feeling’
- SportsLord and Master: How Dilip Vengsarkar conquered Lord's with three tons
- OpinionAs Indian economy heads towards an uncertain but pivotal moment, growth is the only answer
- Twitter's action against Congress leaders; what next
- Lifestyle'She's body positive': Mira Kapoor shares why she won't 'dump' her broken watch
- TechnologyHP Envy 14 (2021) review: Entry-level content creation machine