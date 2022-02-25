1 / 9

Sanya Malhotra, the actor who has entertained us in movies like 'Ludo', 'Pagglait', and 'Dangal', is a fuss-free fashionista who likes to keep her style casual and minimal. On her 30th birthday, here's taking a look at some of her best monotone outfits, something she seems to enjoy wearing a lot. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/ Instagram)