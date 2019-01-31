Preity Zinta can pull off any outfit with ease; here’s proof

Preity Zinta, who made her debut with the movie Dil Se almost two decades ago has, ever since, carved a niche for herself as an actor. But not only does the dimpled beauty knows her craft well, she also knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Right from flamboyant red carpet gowns, mini dresses to gorgeous lehengas and saris, Zinta can pull off almost anything with utmost grace. As the actor turns a year older on January 31, here's a compilation of some of our favourite looks. Zinta turned heads during Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception in a red Gauri and Nainika number. Earrings and bracelet from Gehna Jewellers and a soft culy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look. (Instagram: Leepakshi Ellawadi)