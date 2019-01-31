Toggle Menu Sections
Preity Zinta can pull off any outfit with ease; here’s proofhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/happy-birthday-preity-zinta-5562717/

Preity Zinta can pull off any outfit with ease; here’s proof

Right from flamboyant red carpet gowns to gorgeous saris, Preity Zinta can pull off almost anything with utmost grace. As the actor turns a year older on January 31, here's a compilation of some of our favourite looks.

Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta birthday, happy birthday Preity Zinta, hbd Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta best looks, Preity Zinta style, Preity Zinta fashion, Preity Zinta red carpet, Preity Zinta updates, Preity Zinta latest news, Preity Zinta latest photos, Preity Zinta images, Preity Zinta pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

Preity Zinta, who made her debut with the movie Dil Se almost two decades ago has, ever since, carved a niche for herself as an actor. But not only does the dimpled beauty knows her craft well, she also knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Right from flamboyant red carpet gowns, mini dresses to gorgeous lehengas and saris, Zinta can pull off almost anything with utmost grace. As the actor turns a year older on January 31, here's a compilation of some of our favourite looks. Zinta turned heads during Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception in a red Gauri and Nainika number. Earrings and bracelet from Gehna Jewellers and a soft culy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look. (Instagram: Leepakshi Ellawadi)

Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta birthday, happy birthday Preity Zinta, hbd Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta best looks, Preity Zinta style, Preity Zinta fashion, Preity Zinta red carpet, Preity Zinta updates, Preity Zinta latest news, Preity Zinta latest photos, Preity Zinta images, Preity Zinta pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

During Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party last year, Zinta looked stunning in a mint green and gold anarkali by Seema Khan. Gold accessories and a half-tied hairdo accentuated her look. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta birthday, happy birthday Preity Zinta, hbd Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta best looks, Preity Zinta style, Preity Zinta fashion, Preity Zinta red carpet, Preity Zinta updates, Preity Zinta latest news, Preity Zinta latest photos, Preity Zinta images, Preity Zinta pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

The actor was seen attending Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 clad in a baby pink, floral embroidered Garimon Roferos ballroom gown. Statement jewellery from Farah Ali Khan and a pop of red on the lips complemented her look beautifully. (Instagram: Leepakshi Ellawadi)

Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta birthday, happy birthday Preity Zinta, hbd Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta best looks, Preity Zinta style, Preity Zinta fashion, Preity Zinta red carpet, Preity Zinta updates, Preity Zinta latest news, Preity Zinta latest photos, Preity Zinta images, Preity Zinta pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

While promoting her film, Bhaiaji Superhit, she was spotted wearing a silver and green silk kurta and sharara combo by Raw Mango. The outfit was teamed with an emerald green sheer dupatta and accessorised with matching jewellery from Hema Khasturi. (Instagram: Leepakshi Ellawadi)

Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta birthday, happy birthday Preity Zinta, hbd Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta best looks, Preity Zinta style, Preity Zinta fashion, Preity Zinta red carpet, Preity Zinta updates, Preity Zinta latest news, Preity Zinta latest photos, Preity Zinta images, Preity Zinta pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

Looking fresh as a daisy on the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards 2017, Zinta wore a yellow one-shoulder gown by Vidhi Wadhwani. Accessorising with a ring, long earrings and a little blush, the actor nailed the look. (Instagram: Leepakshi Ellawadi)

Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta birthday, happy birthday Preity Zinta, hbd Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta best looks, Preity Zinta style, Preity Zinta fashion, Preity Zinta red carpet, Preity Zinta updates, Preity Zinta latest news, Preity Zinta latest photos, Preity Zinta images, Preity Zinta pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

Zinta was dressed in a white Ritu Kumar creation while attending a wedding reception in Mumbai in 2017. She teamed the embellished outfit with jewellery from Rosentiques. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta birthday, happy birthday Preity Zinta, hbd Preity Zinta, Preity Zinta best looks, Preity Zinta style, Preity Zinta fashion, Preity Zinta red carpet, Preity Zinta updates, Preity Zinta latest news, Preity Zinta latest photos, Preity Zinta images, Preity Zinta pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

During Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's wedding, the dimpled actor looked lovely in an tangerine-coloured sari featuring embellishments all over it. Statement gold jewellery rounded off her look. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NFL: 'Instant replay' being considered after referee blunder burns New Orleans Saints, says Roger Goodell
2 Kerala budget 2019: FM Issac introduces flood cess, raises tax on alcohol
3 Government plans to remove 'deemed' in university names: HRD Minister