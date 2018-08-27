1 / 7

Looks like Neha Dhupia's having the time of her life. After tying the knot with Angad Bedi earlier this year, the couple is now set to welcome their first child. But pregnancy hasn't slowed down the actor. She was recently seen walking the ramp with her husband for designer Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. The mother-to-be was glowing in a floral, peplum top and skirt which had a fusion twist to it.



On her birthday, here's looking at the other times she managed to impress us in ethnic wear.



Neha Dhupia in a Payal Khandwala creation looked lovely. A two-toned striped piece, we think it was a refreshing take on recycling outfits. Dhupia paired it with a red waist-length blouse, Tachi earrings, a metal cuff bracelet and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. (Source: Instagram)