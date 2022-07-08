2 / 10

Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020. On his first death anniversary, she had shared a picture captioned: "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him.. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence.." (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)