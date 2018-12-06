Happy Birthday, Manish Malhotra: Here are some of our favourite outfits from the designer’s collection

Toggle Menu Sections
Happy Birthday, Manish Malhotra: Here are some of our favourite outfits from the designer’s collectionhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/happy-birthday-manish-malhotra-designs-celebs-5479371/

manish malhotra, fashion designer manish malhotra, happy birthday manish malhotra, indian fashion designer manish malhotra, manish malhotra creations celebrities, aishwarya rai bacchan, alia bhatt, alia bhatt pics, alia bhatt photos, jahnvi kapoor, jahnvi kapoor pics, jahnvi kapoor photos, katrina kaif, karisma kapoor, disa patani, disha patani pics, kareena kapoor manish malhotra, kareena kapoor pics, indian express, indian express news

Manish Malhotra, one of India’s ace designers, whose lovely and intricate designs have floored us over the years, turns a year older today. From Madhuri Dixit to Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, the list of celebrities who have worn his creations and given us some major fashion goals is truly endless.  On his birthday, here’s our pick of some of Manish Malhotra’s designs that we absolutely love.  Priyanka Chopra dressed in an ivory and nude shade anarkali by designer Manish Malhotra is a delight. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal as ever in a red and beige lehenga from Manish Malhotra, teamed with a red semi-sheer dupatta. (Source: manishmalhotra/ Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision in this Manish Malhotra anarkali. The heavy embellished work all over the outfit is nothing short of master craftsmanship.. (Source: manishmalhotra05/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor is seen in a splendid piece in white with heavy Kashmiri gold threadwork on it. The lehenga-choli paired with a tulle dupatta, featuring floral applique work on the border is a must-have. (Source: manishmalhotra05/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks lovely in a white Manish Malhotra sari. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram)

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor sets hearts racing in a black Manish Malhotra gown. (Source: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt looks lovely in this lavender hued suit from Manish Malhotra. We love the light gold zari embroidery work on the bodice and the hem.(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani glams up her style quotient in a sizzling golden gown from Manish Malhotra. The fully-embellished number featuring a plunging neckline and geometric patterns accentuates her features. (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this heavily embellished semi-sheer creation is breathtaking. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looks lovely and bright in a summery yellow anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)

