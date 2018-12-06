Happy Birthday, Manish Malhotra: Here are some of our favourite outfits from the designer’s collection

Manish Malhotra, one of India’s ace designers, whose lovely and intricate designs have floored us over the years, turns a year older today. From Madhuri Dixit to Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, the list of celebrities who have worn his creations and given us some major fashion goals is truly endless. On his birthday, here’s our pick of some of Manish Malhotra’s designs that we absolutely love. Priyanka Chopra dressed in an ivory and nude shade anarkali by designer Manish Malhotra is a delight. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)