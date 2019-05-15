Lifestyle Gallery Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit: All the times the actor bowled us over in traditional wear Madhuri Dixit, who turns a year older today, defies age and defines grace. There's no denying that she looks best in traditional wear. On her birthday, here's a glimpse of her best looks of late. No one quite nails the ethnic wear like Madhuri Dixit. The actor, who turns a year older today, defies age and defines grace. Over the years, she has given us some major fashion goals and her birthday serves as a fitting occasion to revisit some of her looks, those we admired, adored and loved. From anarkalis to saris, the diva continues to impress in ethnic outfits. Recently, during the trailer launch of Kalank, the actor was seen in a gorgeous sari by Manish Malhotra. It was teamed with a cold-shoulder blouse and the look was accessorised with a stunning neck-piece, earrings and rings. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor had stunned in a Raw Mango ‘Lahari’ Varanasi silk brocade sari from their Heer collection. It was teamed with a green blouse and we really liked the contrast. (Source: Raw Mango/Instagram) She also looked lovely in an intricately embroidered ensemble by Varun Bahl. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre, statement earrings and bright red lips. The actor looked stunning in this black and gold Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with statement earrings and a cocktail ring from Gehna Jewellers. Repeating the combination and yet keeping it stylish, the actor was seen in a black and gold Anita Dongre sari. The look was accessorised with a pair of beautiful gold and pearl earrings. (Source: Anita Dongre/Instagram) Styled by Patel, the actor had given us major fashion goals in this lovely black sari from JADE. The look was accessorised with emerald earrings from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Jade_bymk/Instagram) We also loved the one time she had stepped out wearing a red and gold sari from Anita Dongre. The actor had nailed the traditional look and how. (Source: anitadongre/ Instagram)