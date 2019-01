If Kate Middleton's style statement needs to be described in one word, then it would be elegant. Be it flowy summer dresses or monotone winter outfits, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out. On the occasion of her birthday on January 9, let's take some winter fashion inspiration from the royal beauty.



Middleton in a dark green overcoat teamed with black stockings and gloves is a sight to behold. Classic and elegant! (Source: Instagram)