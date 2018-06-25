7 / 8

For the taping of a dance show, the actor tried her hand at metallics and how. Stepping out in a gold sheen dress from Rajat Tangri, she looked poised and chic, and we like how stylist Eshaa Amiin accessorised the look with a pair of matching danglers from Minerali Store. A hint of smokey eyes and dewy make-up added finishing touches to the look. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram)