Happy Birthday, Karisma Kapoor: At 44, the fashionista shows us how to shimmer and shine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- CitiesNo felling of trees in Delhi till July 4, rules High Court
- CitiesHeavy rainfall lashes Mumbai: trains delayed, buses diverted, traffic snarls across city
- Naroda Patiya massacre: HC sentences three convicts to 10 years in jail
- SIMI activists' encounter in MP: 'Use of force inevitable and quite reasonable'
- Four reasons why Indira declared Emergency
- EntertainmentIs Karishma Tanna playing Madhuri Dixit in Sanju? Here's what the TV actor has to say
- EntertainmentGold trailer: Akshay Kumar dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal for India
- EntertainmentIIFA Awards 2018 performances: From Rekha's 'Salaam-e-Ishq' to K Jo's 'Shava Shava'
- EntertainmentIIFA Awards 2018: Winners, performances and everything else you need to know
- Falcao scores, Colombia beat Poland 3-0
- Iran vs Portugal: Mentor plots against ex-prodigy
- GER vs SWE: Never Say Die Mannschaft
- TechnologyBlood moon 2018: When and where will the 'century's longest' total lunar eclipse be visible?
- TechnologyOnePlus 6, Vivo X21, Oppo F7, Honor 10: How to hide the notch in the new Android phones
- TechnologyWhatsApp for Android gets Media Visibility feature, allows users to hide received content from gallery
- LifestyleIIFA 2018 Day 3: Kriti Sanon channels her inner Disney princess, Shraddha Kapoor disappoints in boring pink gown
Advertisement