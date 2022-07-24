1 / 10

Jennifer Lopez has been one of the most legendary fashion icons. The singer keeps serving us with diverse fashion styles. From playing with funky prints to keeping it as elegant as possible, she makes fashion statements everywhere she goes. Lopez recently got married to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas and we are still in awe of their wedding pictures. In this picture, she was photographed wearing a body-hugging gown with black and transparent patches. Keeping it chic, she chose a high ponytail and silver earrings. (Source: Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram)