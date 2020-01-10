1 / 11

Hrithik Roshan is not only known for his powerful performances, but also his distinct on-screen looks. From a chiselled look in Dhoom 2 to a dapper one in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he has left many fans feeling weak in the knees. So on his birthday, we take a look at his most memorable on-screen looks (Photo: Express Archives / Designed by Rajan Sharma)