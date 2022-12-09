1 / 10

Known for her exquisite sartorial picks, Dia Mirza's dreamy ethnic wardrobe is worth taking inspiration from. Often seen in saris, suits, and lehengas, Dia always manages to steal the show with her gorgeous looks. As the diva turns 42 today, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of her best ethnic looks.



In this look, Dia looked ravishing in a multicolour lehenga-choli set that was teamed with a matching dupatta. She further styled it with heavy gold and pearl necklace and a matching choker set, earrings and maang tika. She left her soft curled hair open and went for the soft glam look to add the finishing touches. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)