Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone: 10 times the actor enthralled us with her beauty

One of the biggest fashion icons in India, Deepika Padukone's sartorial choices are completely drool-worthy. Right from international red carpets to airport looks, the actor has proved that she is a true blue fashionista. As the actor turns a year older on January 5, let's take a look at her top 10 best looks over the years.



While attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone wore an austere zardosi lehenga by Sabyasachi. The ensemble was entirely hand-embellished with burnt salma, sitara and zardosi on tea-stained antique gold tissue. We think she looked breathtaking. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)