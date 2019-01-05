Toggle Menu Sections
Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone: 10 times the actor enthralled us with her beautyhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/happy-birthday-deepika-padukone-5522253/

Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone: 10 times the actor enthralled us with her beauty

Known for her impressive sartorial choices, Deepika Padukone has an enviable wardrobe. As the actor turns a year older on January 5, let's take a look at her top 10 best looks over the years.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

One of the biggest fashion icons in India, Deepika Padukone's sartorial choices are completely drool-worthy. Right from international red carpets to airport looks, the actor has proved that she is a true blue fashionista. As the actor turns a year older on January 5, let's take a look at her top 10 best looks over the years.

While attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone wore an austere zardosi lehenga by Sabyasachi. The ensemble was entirely hand-embellished with burnt salma, sitara and zardosi on tea-stained antique gold tissue. We think she looked breathtaking. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

The Piku actor turned heads in the larger-than-life gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection at Cannes 2018. The excessively ruffled mullet-cut, fuchsia gown featured a long train with striking sleeves. Stylist Nathani paired her outfit with metallic heels from Aquazzura. (Source: AP Images)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

For the Mexico premiere of her movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, Padukone looked glamorous in a Johanna Ortiz pantsuit. She teamed a black peplum top featuring voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline with a pair of wide legged pants. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

While attending comedian Kapil Sharma's reception in Mumbai, Padukone opted for a gorgeous Raw Mango sari. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Padmaavat actor looked nothing short of royalty. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

For one of the red carpet looks at Cannes Film Festival 2017, Padukone looked ethereal in a Marchesa gown. The gorgeous one-shoulder outfit with shimmery floral work on it did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from DGrisogono simply elevated the look. (Source: @LOrealParisIn/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

Padukone looked delectably sinful in a red, thigh-high slit Prabal Gurung gown while attending the Met Gala 2018. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

For one of her red carpet looks, Deepika Padukone chose an off-shoulder golden gown from Monisha Jaisingh. Featuring thigh-high slit and billowy sleeves,the outfit was teamed with matching heels. We think she made for a striking figure. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

For the promotions of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Padukone picked a black, flared leg, jumpsuit featuring a black bow around the neck from Wolk Morais. Her look was rounded off with Jimmy Choo heels and winged eyes.(Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

Padukone attended the IIFA 2016 press conference in a red thigh-high slit gown from Prabal Gurung. With soft wavy hair and a red pout, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone birthday, happy birthday Deepika Padukone, hbd Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone best looks, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone sari looks, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone red carpet, Deepika Padukone cannes 2018, Deepika Padukone cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone iconic looks, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone met gala, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

Clad in a semi-sheer floral printed sari featuring silver hemline, Padukone looked like a million bucks. The sari was styled with an embellished plunging neckline blouse and dark lips. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android