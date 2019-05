Anushka Sharma looked really smart in this graphic printed grey sleeveless top teamed with a pair of ripped denims. The Ivy Park printed top is comfy yet stylish and an ideal choice to wear during summers. Not only with ripped denims, you can pair it with denim skirts and bell-bottoms as well. You can recreate her outfit easily and can opt for it when going out for a brunch with your besties! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)