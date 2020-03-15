1 / 7

Alia Bhatt's style has evidently evolved over the years. While she still opts for chic, understated looks, her ethnic looks have become more frequent over the years and quite visibly, the actor likes donning them. From sequin saris to elaborate lehengas, the Raazi actor's aesthetic appeal works most of the times. On the actor's birthday, here's revisiting some of her most enduring ethnic looks. Recently, she had stepped out in a Sabyasachi sequin sari. The multi-coloured sari looked lovely on her. The look was rounded out with a neat bun and accessorised with statement earrings. (Source: APH Images)