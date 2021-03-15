1 / 14

Alia Bhatt thoroughly enjoys her time with her girl gang -- the many pictures on social media are proof. She is often spotted with her girl squad on vacations, at events or just enjoying lazy moments together. So as she turns a year older today, we take a look at all the times the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor has given us major friendship goals. (Photos: Alia Bhatt/Instagram; design: Gargi Singh)