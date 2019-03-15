Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt: Every time the actor wowed us in ethnic wear

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has not only proved her mettle as an actor but has also proved that she is a fashionista in the making. From nailing ethnic attires, to rocking the red carpet in contemporary wear, the actor has come a long way. Of late, the Raazi actor has been spotted wearing ethnic on many occasions, and has us impressed every time. As we celebrate the Raazi actor's birthday, here's a look at her most memorable ethnic looks. At the Kalank teaser launch, the actor looked gorgeous in an invory ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Dark kohl eyes and nude shade of lipstick completed the look. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)