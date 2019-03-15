Toggle Menu Sections
Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt: Every time the actor wowed us in ethnic wear

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has not only proved her mettle as an actor but has also proved that she is a true fashionista. As we celebrate the Raazi actor's birthday today, here's a look at her most memorable ethnic looks.

At the Kalank teaser launch, the actor looked gorgeous in an invory ensemble by Manish Malhotra. Dark kohl eyes and nude shade of lipstick completed the look. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Bhatt attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding wearing a gorgeous yellow Sabyasachi lehenga. Styled by Ami Patel, she really impressed us in this look.

The actor was spotted in a lovely pink Manish Malhotra lehenga and looked like the perfect summer bride. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

The Highway actor looked radiant in this white and blue lehenga that she wore for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding,(Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

At one of the Diwali parties last year, Bhatt stunned in this black Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

While attending the the Kolkata Film Festival, she had stunned in a custom-made Sabyasachi creation last year. (Source: Sabysachi/Instagram)

At Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's reception, Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi lehenga. (Source: Sabysachi/Instagram)

Last year, at a friend's wedding, Bhatt looked lovely in a light grey embellished lehenga by designer Krésha Bajaj Zaveri’s collection. (Source: Ami Patel/ Instagram)

