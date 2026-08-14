While Halle Berry is best known for blockbuster hits like X-Men and her Oscar-winning performance in Monster's Ball, her filmography is filled with lesser-known gems that showcase her range as an actor. From psychological thrillers to heartfelt dramas, these underrated films deserve a spot on your watchlist. (wikimedia commons)
2 / 7
Things We Lost in the Fire (2007): In this moving drama, Berry plays a grieving widow who forms an unexpected bond with her late husband's troubled best friend, played by Benicio del Toro. The film is a powerful exploration of loss and healing. (netflix)
3 / 7
Frankie & Alice (2010): Berry delivers one of the strongest performances of her career as a dancer living with dissociative identity disorder. The emotionally demanding role earned her widespread critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. (amazon.in)
4 / 7
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (1999): One of Berry's finest performances, this HBO biopic tells the story of pioneering actress Dorothy Dandridge. Her portrayal earned both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe, cementing her status as one of Hollywood's most versatile talents. (amazon.in)
5 / 7
Losing Isaiah (1995): Berry stars as a recovering addict fighting to regain custody of her son after he is adopted by another family. The film tackles motherhood, redemption, and social prejudice with remarkable sensitivity. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
Perfect Stranger (2007): This stylish psychological thriller sees Berry play an investigative journalist who goes undercover to uncover the truth behind a friend's murder. The film keeps viewers guessing until the very end. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
Their Eyes Were Watching God (2005): Based on Zora Neale Hurston's celebrated novel, Berry portrays Janie Crawford, a woman searching for love, independence, and self-discovery in the early 20th-century American South. (wikimedia commons)