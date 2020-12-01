Top news
- When the last journey was tougher than trip abroad, they stepped in
- In California court, US makes submission for extradition of 26/11 accused to India
- Queues at crematoriums get longer in Ahmedabad as Covid-19 cases surge
- Q2 GDP silver lining has cloud: Demand down, Govt push is key
- Pauri Garhwal district’s nod to gender rights: girl of the house gets nameplate
- Vaccine: PM Modi talks logistics with firms, all-party meet soon
- EC ready to allow postal ballots for NRIs, Govt can bypass Parliament
- Haryana BJP MPs walk a thin line, say laws ok, may have issues
A hairstylist shares ways in which you can elevate your look this wedding seasonUpdated: December 1, 2020 5:54:53 pm
Best of Express
- Why BJP focused on Bhagyalakshmi Temple in run-up to Hyderabad polls
- COVID-19 patients treated as untouchables once posters pasted on their homes, says SC
- EntertainmentStreaming in December 2020: Torbaaz, Maara, Black Widows and more
- EntertainmentJaideep Ahlawat: 2020 has given me more confidence as an actor
- TrendingWoman saves puppy with bare hands after python nearly chokes it
- TrendingPhoto of a doctor comforting an elderly COVID-19 patient makes waves on the internet
- SportsLewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Sakhir GP
- SportsGlenn Maxwell: Conquering the demons inside
- OpinionIndia, Pakistan and Bangladesh must deal with changed geopolitical realities in West Asia
- Covid-19 vaccines: What is emergency use authorisation?
- LifestyleAn online auction focusses on celebrated costume designer Bhanu Athaiya’s work as an artist
- TechnologyFive smart products from Xiaomi we wish came to India