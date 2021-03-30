8 / 12

Fenugreek Seeds: Commonly known as methi seeds, they are one of the most popular ingredients to grow fuller hair. These seeds are rich in vitamin C and also condition the hair. How to use: Soak a small bowl of these seeds overnight. Grind them into a medium thick paste. Apply this paste to the scalp and hair strands and wait for 30 mins before washing it off with a mild shampoo. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)