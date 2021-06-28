9 / 9

Water – An underrated factor in determining our body’s defensive abilities, water is responsible for carrying the nutrients to our organs. Good hydration ensures smooth functioning of the immune system; it also plays a big role in the creation of lymph which carries our white blood cells. Consuming fruits and vegetables like watermelons and cucumbers ensures hydration. Incorporating lemon tea or mint and cucumber-infused water is refreshing and also a great boost for our immune system. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)