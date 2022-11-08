Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: How India is celebrating Gurpurab
November 8, 2022 11:55:02 am
Sikh devotees taking out the Nagar Kirtan procession from Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Chandni Chowk on the occasion of 553rd Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Sikh students showing skills during Nagar kirtan from Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Chandni Chowk on the occasion of 553rd Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Guru Nanak Dev is the founder of Sikhism. To commemorate his birth anniversary, Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated every year by the Sikh community. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
On the occasion of Guru Parab, Gatka being performed in Bhandup. Gatka is a spiritual practice along with martial arts. This art brings together the physical flamboyance with sacred devotion and the martial arts. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Fondly called Baba Nanak, Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469 in Rai Bhoi di Talvandi, now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)