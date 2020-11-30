3 / 9

It is said that the day has to begin with ‘Akhand Path’, wherein a 48-hour long verse from the holy Guru Granth Sahib is recited across various gurudwaras. In this picture, some people from Chandigarh had taken out a procession on the streets -- called the Nagar Kirtan -- to mark the festivities. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)