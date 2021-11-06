MUST READ
- Maharashtra: 11 Covid-19 patients killed in Ahmednagar hospital fire
- Punjab AG slams Sidhu for demanding his resignation to resume charge
- Massive search launched in J&K's Khablan forest following reports of militants in area
- Delhi air quality still 'severe', could improve with strong winds
- From Surinder Khanna to Rishabh Pant, Tarak Sinha was Ustadji for several cricketers
- 8 dead and many others injured at Astroworld music festival in Houston
- 'Lakhs of families forced to use chulhas': Rahul Gandhi on rising LPG prices
- Subrata Mukherjee: A politician for all seasons who rose up through organisational skills
- South Asian descent gene linked to higher Covid risk: UK study
- Haryana farmers' agitation: BJP MP's car attacked, party leaders confined in temple as protests turn violent
Gucci takes over Hollywood BoulevardUpdated: November 6, 2021 7:43:54 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAnil Deshmukh case: Mumbai court refuses ED plea, remands him in judicial custody instead
- CitiesMaharashtra: 11 Covid patients killed in Ahmednagar hospital fire
- EntertainmentProsenjit Chatterjee complains to PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee as Swiggy fails to deliver his order, gets trolled
- EntertainmentSooryavanshi, Annaatthe, Eternals: 7 titles that are our top picks this weekend
- TrendingPhoto of Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, Hardik intensely looking at piece of paper sparks meme fest
- Trending'Masterpiece': Singapore duo's recreation of 'Bole Chudiyan' leaves netizens in awe
- SportsManchester United vs Manchester City Live Score
- SportsT20 World Cup, AUS vs WI: Australia win by eight wickets
- OpinionTwo lessons from the Aryan Khan case
- The life, work and legend of Adi Shankara
- LifestyleHealthy eating: Celebrate the festive season with this 'guilt-free' sweet recipe
- TechnologyMicrosoft expected to launch Surface Laptop SE on November 9