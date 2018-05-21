1 / 7

While many people detest a healthy volume of green beans piled on their plates, this humble food packs powerful health benefits that more than make up for their relative tastelessness. From giving amazing eye care benefits to helping you keep a healthy heart, here are a few facts on how green beans can benefit your health.

Reduces heart disease risk

Green beans contain high levels of flavonoids that can help reduce the risk of heart diseases. Flavonoids are polyphenolic antioxidants that are found in fruits and vegetables and possess anti-inflammatory properties. It has been observed that rich content of flavonoids has an anti-thrombotic effect that prevents blood clots in veins and arteries. (Source: Getty Images)