Grazia Millennial Awards 2022 was held last evening to honour millennials for their work and achievement across categories. As expected, it was a star-studded affair with several Bollywood and television celebrities in attendance. The actors amped up the glamour quotient as they turned up in uber-stylish ensembles. Scroll more to know who wore what on the red carpet.



Kiara Advani was, undoubtedly, one of the best dressed celebrities of the night as she looked stunning in a blue sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and power shoulders. (Source: Varinder Chawla)