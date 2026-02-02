Held on February 1, 2026, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards lit up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as music’s biggest names brought high-fashion glamour and headline-making victories to the stage. Leading the pack was Kendrick Lamar, who secured five wins, including Record of the Year for Luther with SZA and Best Rap Album for GNX.
Written by Lifestyle Desk
February 2, 2026 16:28 IST
February 2, 2026 16:28 IST
1 / 10
Lady Gaga turned heads in a dramatic feathered couture gown by Parisian label Matières Fécales, complete with a bold silhouette and flowing train.
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
2 / 10
Bad Bunny took home Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos in a sharp, sculptural look by Schiaparelli.
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
3 / 10
Miley Cyrus made a bold style statement in a Celine leather jacket and balloon pants, finished with a striking gold brooch.
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
4 / 10
Kendrick Lamar received Best Rap Album for GNX, dressed in a sleek Chanel tuxedo with a pearl-accented chain.
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
5 / 10
Sabrina Carpenter impressed in a custom Valentino gown featuring delicate pearl embroidery and soft, flowing layers.
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
6 / 10
Olivia Dean channeled classic elegance in an embroidered Chanel gown with handcrafted detailing.
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
7 / 10
Reba McEntire performed “Trailblazer” during the In Memoriam segment at the 68th Grammy Awards. wearing a shimmery black suit jacket (Photo: AP)
8 / 10
Teyana Taylor stunned in a custom Tom Ford sequined gown by Haider Ackermann, styled with statement jewellery from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection. (Photo: AP)
9 / 10
Tyla opted for understated glamour in a vintage Dsquared2 feathered maxi dress, paired with Pandora jewellery.
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
10 / 10
Yungblud posing with his Best Rock Performance award for “Changes (Live From Villa Park) – Back To The Beginning”.
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)