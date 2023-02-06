1 / 9

Grammy 2023, as expected, was not only high on music but also on style, as some of the biggest names in the world of music put their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet. So, let's check out who made heads turn at the recently-concluded 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.



Rapper Cardi B simply stole the show in an electric blue gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. However, Cardi has also worn his creations in her music video 'No Love'. The structured gown featured architectural cascades forming a headdress, exaggerated shoulder coverings, cut-out at the waist and a figure hugging skirt with a big train. (Source: PTI)