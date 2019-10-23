Lifestyle Gallery Grab these food items because they are healthy when raw When we overcook things, we lose the nutritional aspect in the process. Then, we are just left with flavours, minus the health quotient. The most prominent thing about Indian cooking is, we tend to overcook almost everything. And in this process most of the nutrients get lost. We are left with flavours, minus the health quotient. Cooking, steaming, boiling, and stir-frying may have an effect on the nutrients of certain foods. So here are some food items that you should have raw for best health results. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Nuts Considered a nutritious snacking option to kill hunger pangs during the day, almonds are known to lower blood pressure, control blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and even alleviate constipation, respiratory disorders and anaemia. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Coconut Grated coconut is the steamed delicacy hero that is eaten for breakfast in Kerala. It is well known that calcium helps in protecting the bones. Coconut is low in calories, and every time you are tempted to drink soda or other sugary drinks, go for coconut water instead. The calcium present in coconut water can help in protecting your bones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Broccoli Mostly consumed as any other vegetable, broccoli is full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibre. It also has chromium, which helps in long-term blood sugar control. For diabetics, broccoli can be added to soups, or consumed as a vegetable. It can also be consumed raw for better results. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Sprouts What you need for those persistent 5 pm cravings is a crunchy snack packed with antioxidants. Sprouts adds protein to your diet. The quality of these nutrients diminish on cooking, especially Vitamin C and folate which are heat sensitive. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Bell Peppers Bell peppers, also known as capsicum, contain a surprisingly high amounts of Vitamin C. According to the National Institutes of Health in the United States, if bell peppers are cooked at a temperature above 375 degrees, it can destroy the nutritional value as Vitamin C is heat sensitive. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Berries Rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, berries are known to improve the digestive system and help with weight loss when eaten raw. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)