While the arrival of a deity is a joyous event, their immersion -- known as 'visarjan' -- is a bitter-sweet moment. Devotees are often left teary-eyed, but they are also hopeful that the festival will be celebrated again the following year, and the revered god or goddess will once again manifest in numerous idols. In this gallery, we take a look at some stunning photographs of Ganesh visarjan in the days leading up to the final visarjan day, which is September 9 this year. This day is also known as 'Anant Chaturdashi', which marks the end of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav. In this photo, a person was clicked dunking a Ganpati idol in an artificial pond in Dadar. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)