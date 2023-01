1 / 10

Much like every year, the Golden Globe Awards was a star-studded affair with celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. The event, as expected, was high on glitz and glamour. As such, let's take a look at who wore what.



Andrew Garfield looked dapper in a blazing orange suit by Zegna, which he paired with a front knot black shirt. (Photo source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)