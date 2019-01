The 76th Golden Globe witnessed the who's who of Hollywood arrive at the red carpet and make a splash. Stars arrived, making statements in their chosen outfit. While some forced the fashion police to stand up and take notice of their outfit, making a lasting impression at the red carpet, others baffled us with their sartorial choices and left us underwhelmed. Here's a roundup of the best and the worst dressed at the Golden Globe Awards. We have you covered. (Source: AP)