Most read
- Missing for 11 years, Kerala woman found living ‘secretly’ in house next door
- Karnataka: Ministers, expert committee hint at unlock in phases after June 14
- Two Mumbai cops didn't report to work for 9 years, dismissed last week
- National Award-winning Bengali director Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away
- Pune's SPPU makes spectacular jump in world university rankings
- Mumbai: 11 dead after one building collapses on another in Malwani
- Explained: Mixing Covid-19 vaccines
Girish Karnad death anniversary: Revisiting some of his celebrated worksJune 10, 2021 4:44:54 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Yogi Adityanath to meet top BJP brass amid murmurs of discontent in UP
- Nigerian govt joins Koo; what this means for Twitter's India-made rival
- EntertainmentNational Award-winning Bengali director Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away
- EntertainmentWhen Anushka Sharma showed her 3 Idiots audition tape to Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and left them surprised
- TrendingDid a South African woman give birth to 10 babies? Here’s what we know
- Trending'Desi dads are all same': Father's reply to daughter on getting a job wins the internet, netizens say relatable
- SportsEngland New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates
- SportsDing'KO Singh: The hottest blood to ever come across
- OpinionFrom 1962 war to Covid: A brief history of shocks in India
- Why the Covid death count jumped all of a sudden
- Lifestyle'Like cosmic divinity, music knows few boundaries': Ustad Amjad Ali Khan
- TechnologyOptoma cinemaX P2 review: The best projector, for those who can afford