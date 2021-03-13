Latest news
- Despite Covid, Railways freight loading crossed last fiscal level
- Supporting both woman and executive so both sides of story come to light: Zomato
- Society stands to gain from gender diversity on bench: Justice Indu Malhotra at farewell
- SC notice to Centre on plea for appointment of regular CBI Director
- AICTE: Institutes can admit students without Physics, Maths to some engg fields
- Do not finalise seat quotas before hearing on Monday: HC to govt
- Standing between cliché and crisis, a lost-and-found booth at Kumbh
- Woman lures ‘ex-husband by offering sexual favour, slits his throat in revenge for harassment’
- Bihar: Over a dozen RLSP leaders join RJD days ahead of merger move with JDU
- Pregnant rape victim must be told about legal rights: SC
- Uttarakhand: 11 ministers take oath, including four new faces
- Sonia has capacity to sacrifice, will do right thing to unite secular forces: Ashwani Kumar
- India, China hold talks to resolve remaining issues in eastern Ladakh
Gigi Hadid loves experimenting with makeup; these pictures are proofMarch 13, 2021 5:15:12 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Flyers to be deboarded, tagged 'unruly' for violating Covid norms: DGCA
- Haryana women panel seeks explanation from Hooda for sitting on tractor pulled by women
- EntertainmentSalman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to release in theatres on this date
- EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka says 'no to Bollywood,' writes 'I want my brother back'
- TrendingAfter AICTE says maths, physics not compulsory for engineering admissions, netizens react with memes
- TrendingVideo of woman throwing plastic bottle into hippo's mouth in Indonesia causes outrage
- SportsLIVE | ISL 2020-21 Final, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
- SportsLIVE | Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs South Africa Legends
- OpinionWhy wages-for-housework won’t help women
- What's behind the new Covid-19 high in Maharashtra?
- LifestyleAround Town: Theatre, art, music and more
- TechnologyHow IBM India build an AI-based chatbot to help students learn English in rural Bengal