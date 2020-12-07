1 / 7

Gauahar Khan is all set to tie to knot with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. While there have been rumours about a 12-year-old age difference between the 37-year-old star and Zaid, Gauahar recently clarified in an interview that he was "a few year younger but 12 is not the number." She went on to add that despite being younger, Zaid was "way more mature...and he has brought the sense of balance in my life."

Gauahar-Zaid are not the only celeb couple to have challenged stereotypes. Here are some other celeb couples with a big age gap. (Source: gauaharkhan/Instagram)