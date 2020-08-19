1 / 10

Gauhar Khan's magnificent sense of style has our attention -- especially when she chooses to step out in her kurtis. It makes us want to take a peek inside her enviable wardrobe. From a mint kurti with a lace hemline to a sharp straight-cut Aztec print kurti, the actor has a versatile wardrobe. Take a look for yourself! (Photo: Gauhar Khan/ Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)